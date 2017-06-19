Private Robert Thomas Hohman, Sweetwa...

Private Robert Thomas Hohman, Sweetwater resident, graduates basic training

Private Robert Thomas Hohman, 22, of Sweetwater, TX graduated from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri on June 22, 2017. Private Hohman successfully completed nine week of intensive basic training as well as ten weeks of Military Police Training at Fort Leonard Wood Army Base as on of the 128 in training in the 14th Military Police Brigade Alpha Company 787th Military Police Battalion.

