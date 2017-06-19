Private Robert Thomas Hohman, Sweetwater resident, graduates basic training
Private Robert Thomas Hohman, 22, of Sweetwater, TX graduated from Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri on June 22, 2017. Private Hohman successfully completed nine week of intensive basic training as well as ten weeks of Military Police Training at Fort Leonard Wood Army Base as on of the 128 in training in the 14th Military Police Brigade Alpha Company 787th Military Police Battalion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|May '17
|Mark rdz
|4
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC