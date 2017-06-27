Notice of Regular Meeting 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Board Agenda

The 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Board, including Nolan, Fisher, and Mitchell Counties, will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. in the Conference Room on the third floor of the Nolan County Courthouse, 100 E. Third Street, Sweetwater, Texas. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below.

