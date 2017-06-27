Notice of Regular Meeting 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Board Agenda
The 32nd Judicial District Juvenile Board, including Nolan, Fisher, and Mitchell Counties, will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. in the Conference Room on the third floor of the Nolan County Courthouse, 100 E. Third Street, Sweetwater, Texas. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|May '17
|Mark rdz
|4
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC