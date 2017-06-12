McGee is defensive MVP; 8 others honored

Jordan McGee, for the second year in a row, is the defensive player of the year and eight other Sweetwater players also earned 5-4A all-district baseball honors. McGee, a senior who played primarily at first base and pitcher, shared the defensive player of the year honor in 2016 when Sweetwater was in 2-4A.

Sweetwater, TX

