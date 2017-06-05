Dr. Juan Franco Newest OB/GYN to Join RPMH
According to a Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital press release, a new OB/GYN physician is now seeing patients in Sweetwater. Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital announced today that Dr. Juan Franco has joined the local medical community and is available to see patients at RPMH.
