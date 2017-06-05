Chamber Coffee a crowded success
The Chamber of Commerce of Sweetwater and Nolan County held its monthly Chamber Coffee on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. The Chamber Coffee took place at the offices of Richard Ferguson State Farm. Chamber Coffees give local business professionals the opportunity to not only showcase their place of business, industry or nonprofit organization but to also meet and greet other area professionals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|May 21
|Mark rdz
|4
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC