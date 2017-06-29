Beall Abstract and Title closing, hosts Customer Appreciation Reception
Beall Abstract and Titlea a Sweetwater staple is finally closing its doors after a long and storied history in the heart of West Texas. As the small crowd of loyal supporters of Beall join in the entrance area of the Beall building on Oak street of our small town, you could see the traditional and professional attributes that the employees of Beall abstract practiced.
