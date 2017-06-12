Agenda of regular School Board Meeting
The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District will meet in a Regular session on Monday, June 19, 2017 at 5:30 PM at the Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX. At the meeting the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects listed below for the convenience of the Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|May 21
|Mark rdz
|4
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC