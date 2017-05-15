Tire Clean-up in Nolan County

Tire Clean-up in Nolan County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

During the weeks of May 15th through June 9th, 2017 there will be what has been designated as "Sweetwater Tire Amnesty Days". During this period only, residents of Nolan County may dispose of their accumulated used auto tires at no expense at the City of Sweetwater Citizens Drop-Off Center, 807 West Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) Apr 22 Solarman 25
Bar chick Mar '17 Micheal 3
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec '16 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC