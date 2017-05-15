Tire Clean-up in Nolan County
During the weeks of May 15th through June 9th, 2017 there will be what has been designated as "Sweetwater Tire Amnesty Days". During this period only, residents of Nolan County may dispose of their accumulated used auto tires at no expense at the City of Sweetwater Citizens Drop-Off Center, 807 West Broadway.
