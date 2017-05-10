Texas Trooper Conner Hardin given meritorious service award

Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden awarded Texas State Trooper Conner Hardin the Meritorious Service Award and read a commendation written for his actions during a car crash. On December 28, there was a wreck south of Sweetwater, so far south that the reports given by dispatch to Sweetwater Fire Department were that they were two miles north of Wingate, which is well out of the response area, although Sweetwater FD actually do go to the county line and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.