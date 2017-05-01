Sweetwater ISD welcomes its new superintendent
Dr George McFarland was welcomed to Sweetwater on Thursday by the Sweetwater Board of Trustees and Sweetwater Athletic Director, Ben McGehee. He was named the Lone Finalist for the Superintendent position of Sweetwater ISD at their April 17th Board Meeting.
