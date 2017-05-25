SHS Class of 1961 Scholarships in Memory of Ronnie Cox
This year's SHS Class of 1961 Scholarships will be presented in memory of class member and Sweetwater resident Ronnie Cox. Cox was a class officer, played on the Mustang football and basketball teams, was a Mr. Mustang finalist, and was in Who's Who among other things at Sweetwater High School.
