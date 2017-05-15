School Board Meeting Tonight
Agenda of the Regular School Board Trustees. The Board of Trustees Sweetwater Independent School District The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District will meet in a Regular session on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 5:30 PM at the Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr 22
|Solarman
|25
|Bar chick
|Mar '17
|Micheal
|3
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC