Mustangs' season ends
Sweetwater had a final chance Friday to extend its season when the Mustangs, trailing 8-6 in the top of the seventh, loaded the bases on a single and two walks with two outs to chase Luke Bullard, Stephenville's second pitcher of the game, with the potential go-ahead runs on base. But it was all for naught as the Mustangs' 2017 season ended with a strikeout.
