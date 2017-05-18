Local Student Honored for Exceptional Academic Success

Kate Hall, a 7th-grade student from Sweetwater Middle School in Sweetwater, Texas, is among the students being honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program for their exceptional scores on the ACT or SAT. She was honored at a state recognition ceremony at Texas Christian University on May 8 and will be be recognized at the Grand Recognition Ceremony, to be held on May 22 at Duke University's Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.