Dickey runs in upcoming election for SISD School Board, District 1
A long time resident, Maggie Dickey, is a sort of transplant to Sweetwater. Dickey is running for the SISD School Board for District 1. The election will be held on May 6 at Sweetwater Middle School, located at 207 West Avenue C, from 7a.m to 7p.m. See more in print or online edition.
