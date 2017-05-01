Dickey runs in upcoming election for SISD School Board, District 1

A long time resident, Maggie Dickey, is a sort of transplant to Sweetwater. Dickey is running for the SISD School Board for District 1. The election will be held on May 6 at Sweetwater Middle School, located at 207 West Avenue C, from 7a.m to 7p.m. See more in print or online edition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.