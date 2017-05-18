Commissioners court agenda

Commissioners court agenda

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

Notice of Meeting of The Commissioner's Court of Nolan County, Texas The Commissioner's Court of Nolan County, Texas Notice is given that a regular meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner's Court will be held on the 22nd day of May 2017 at 9:00 a.m., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed, To see more, please see our print or online edition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09) Apr 22 Solarman 25
Bar chick Mar '17 Micheal 3
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec '16 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Nolan County was issued at May 19 at 12:25PM CDT

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC