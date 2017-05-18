Blood drive in Sweetwater
A community blood drive will take place in Sweetwater on Wednesday, May 31. The Meek Blood Center bloodmobile will be at First Financial Bank from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. "We appreciate the support we receive from the communities we serve," said Frances Baker, donor recruiter. "Blood donors play a vital role in the treatment of cancer patients, accident victims, surgical patients, newborn babies and people with blood diseases."
