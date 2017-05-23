Agenda for RPMH Board Meeting, May 30
The Nolan County District Board Of Directors Will Hold Its Regular Monthly Meeting Tuesday, May 30, 2017 At 5:30 P.M. In The Hospital Board Room Located At 200 East Arizona Street, Sweetwater, Texas. I. Call to order II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|May 21
|Mark rdz
|4
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|25
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC