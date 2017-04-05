Zoey Limon amber alert poster

Authorities just west of Abilene are searching for an abducted 13-year-old girl who they believe is in grave or immediate danger. Zoey Alexis Limon is described by the Department of Public Safety as Hispanic, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her wrist that says "princess."

