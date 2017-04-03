Stabbing Victim in Stable Condition

On the morning of 04/07/17 at approximately 0530 hours Officers of the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a 911 call of an aggravated assault in the 700 blk of East Ave B. Officers responded and found 29 year old Rodolfo Hernandez had been stabbed multiple times. Witnesses reported the suspect to be 31 year old Reynaldo James of Sweetwater.

