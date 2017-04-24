Petty to continue work in District 4 for SISD
"Excited!" That's the word that Russ Petty uses to describe the opportunity that he has in seeking his 5th term as the SISD School Board Trustee for District 4. "Exciting things are happening within our district and I want to help that continue". Petty, a 1984 SHS graduate, comes from a family that knows how important education is for our community.
