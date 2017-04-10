Notice of Special Meeting of The Comm...

Notice of Special Meeting of The Commissioner's Court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

Notice of Special Meeting of The Commissioner's Court of Nolan County, Texas Notice is given that a special meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner's Court will be held on the 17th day of April, 2017 at 9:00 A. M., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed: 1. SPECIAL MEETING WITH NEXT ERA ENERGY TO DISCUSS ABATEMENTS *The Nolan County Commissioner's Court reserves the right to enter closed session on any of the above under the authority of 551.074, Texas Government Code Dated this 13th day of April, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bar chick Mar 23 Micheal 3
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec '16 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
My kids (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jesus Amparan 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,621 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC