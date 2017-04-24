Nolan County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week April 24-28

The Nolan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft of two firearms that occurred at A-1 Auto, located in the 1000 block of Interstate Twenty, Sweetwater, Texas. It was reported that on Friday, January 31, 2014, at approximately 9:00PM an unknown person wearing a light-colored hoodie, dark colored shorts and tennis shoes entered the business and took a handgun and a rifle.

