Lopez named RPMH Employee of the Month for March

Sweetwater Reporter

Congratulations to Erma Lopez, the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital's March Employee of the Month! Erma is the payroll and data processing clerk and has worked in the Business Office since February 1985 when she was originally hired as a cashier. A co-worker nominated Erma saying "Erma always goes above and beyond to help.

