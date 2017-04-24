Governor Abbott names Mila Gibson and four others to The Texas Commission On The Arts
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Felix Noel Padron, Jr. and Marci Roberts and reappointed Mila Gibson to the Texas Commission on the Arts for terms set to expire August 31, 2021. Additionally, he reappointed Shawn Stephens and appointed Kevin Yu for terms set to expire August 31, 2019 and August 31, 2017, respectively.
