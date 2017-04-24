Four New Firemen for Sweetwater
Four new firemen have been hired on at Sweetwater Fire Department and have hit the ground running and are already at work. They are David Gray, 28, Dylan Mauzey, 25, Eric Medina, 25, and Jaylin Gilbert, 20. Gray is from Abilene, married with two children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World's largest wind farm opens in West Texas (Oct '09)
|Apr 22
|Solarman
|25
|Bar chick
|Mar '17
|Micheal
|3
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC