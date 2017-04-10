Congressman Jodey C. Arrington Meet &...

Congressman Jodey C. Arrington Meet & Greet

The public is invited to a Sweetwater Meet & Greet for business and community leaders with Congressman Jodey C Arrington. He will be in Sweetwater on Friday, April, 14th at the Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Wellness Center Classroom from 10:00-11:30am.

