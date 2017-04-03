Amber Alert canceled for Merkel, TX, ...

Amber Alert canceled for Merkel, TX, teen

According to our friends at KTXS in Abilene, Joe Valdez, Adryana Limon and Jimmy McQeen were found at a house on South 23rd Street in Abilene. The Merkel Police Department says the suburban used in the in the recent Amber Alert was found abandoned in Sweetwater.

