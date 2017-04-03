Amber Alert canceled for Merkel, TX, teen
According to our friends at KTXS in Abilene, Joe Valdez, Adryana Limon and Jimmy McQeen were found at a house on South 23rd Street in Abilene. The Merkel Police Department says the suburban used in the in the recent Amber Alert was found abandoned in Sweetwater.
