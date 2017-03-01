McGehee welcomed to Sweetwater
Ben McGehee, Sweetwater High School's new athletic director and head football coach, was welcomed on his first day on the job Wednesday with a reception at the school's library. McGehee comes here from Temple High School, where he spent the past five years.
