Local authorities arrest pair following search for fugitive
A fugitive who evaded capture from Sweetwater police one day earlier was arrested Thursday, by local authorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|Mar 15
|Bud
|2
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|My kids (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jesus Amparan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC