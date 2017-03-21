Board of Trustees of the ISD to meet
The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District will meet in a regular session on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the ISD Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX. During the meeting, the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects listed below for the convenience of the Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar chick
|Mar 15
|Bud
|2
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|My kids (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jesus Amparan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC