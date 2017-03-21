Board of Trustees of the ISD to meet

The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Independent School District will meet in a regular session on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the ISD Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater, TX. During the meeting, the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects listed below for the convenience of the Board.

