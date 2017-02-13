Snakes Alive

Representative Stan Lambert welcomed the Sweetwater Jaycees to the State Capital in Austin this week with a Proclamation read in the Legislature recognizing the Jaycees' contribution to the State and to promote Sweetwater's "World's Largest Rattlesnake Round-up", which takes place during the second week in March. The "Round-up" has been a Sweetwater institution since 1958.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.