Snakes Alive
Representative Stan Lambert welcomed the Sweetwater Jaycees to the State Capital in Austin this week with a Proclamation read in the Legislature recognizing the Jaycees' contribution to the State and to promote Sweetwater's "World's Largest Rattlesnake Round-up", which takes place during the second week in March. The "Round-up" has been a Sweetwater institution since 1958.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Bar chick
|Jan '17
|Micheal
|1
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC