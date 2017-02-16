Frieda: no complaints of racial profiling
"There have been no complaints of any racial profiling," Sweetwater Police Chief Brian Frieda told the city commission at its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Items on the packed agenda varied from ordinances to appointments.
