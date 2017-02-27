Civil rights suit filed against city

A suit has been filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Abilene alleging civil rights abuses against the City of Sweetwater, the mayor, the city manager, the fire chief and the police chief as well as other persons named as "John Doe" in the lawsuit. The plaintiff, Christopher Lynn Hill, by and through his consultant, former civil rights attorney James W. Myart, Jr., allege that the City of Sweetwater acted in a civil conspiracy against Hill and caused the plaintiff emotional distress, perpetrated an assault, negligence, used excessive force, falsely imprisoned Hill, held him under false arrest and filing of false reports against the plaintiff.

