Civil rights suit filed against city

Civil rights suit filed against city

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

A suit has been filed in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Abilene alleging civil rights abuses against the City of Sweetwater, the mayor, the city manager, the fire chief and the police chief as well as other persons named as "John Doe" in the lawsuit. The plaintiff, Christopher Lynn Hill, by and through his consultant, former civil rights attorney James W. Myart, Jr., allege that the City of Sweetwater acted in a civil conspiracy against Hill and caused the plaintiff emotional distress, perpetrated an assault, negligence, used excessive force, falsely imprisoned Hill, held him under false arrest and filing of false reports against the plaintiff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bar chick Jan '17 Micheal 1
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec '16 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
My kids (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jesus Amparan 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,525 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC