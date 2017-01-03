Sweetwater Police Department Looking ...

Sweetwater Police Department Looking to Update Aging Fleet

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

Beneath four microphones that hung from the city commissioner's room ceiling at city hall hall and wouldn't have been out of place at a prize fight, the Sweetwater city commission held their latest bout Tuesday against tough economic times. The latest contender was an important one, one of the most important in recent memory: Keeping our law enforcement safe and sound via reliable and efficient vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 min Bubba Gump 1,013
Bar chick Mon Micheal 1
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec 19 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,627

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC