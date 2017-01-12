SW has 9 honored

Nine Sweetwater football players, as well as co-Coach of the Year Shane Mobley, have earned all-Big Country honors from the Abilene Reporter News for Class 4A-6A. Linebacker Hunter Mobley, the coach's son, is Defensive MVP, quarterback Chris Thompson is the Offensive MVP and Kobe Clark, who played at both wide receiver and defensive back, is the All-Big Country Newcomer of the Year.

