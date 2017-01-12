SW has 9 honored

SW has 9 honored

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

Nine Sweetwater football players, as well as co-Coach of the Year Shane Mobley, have earned all-Big Country honors from the Abilene Reporter News for Class 4A-6A. Linebacker Hunter Mobley, the coach's son, is Defensive MVP, quarterback Chris Thompson is the Offensive MVP and Kobe Clark, who played at both wide receiver and defensive back, is the All-Big Country Newcomer of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 42 min Observer 1,027
Bar chick Jan 9 Micheal 1
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec 19 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,110 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC