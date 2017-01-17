Midnight Run in Sweetwater

Midnight Run in Sweetwater

During a routine patrol on Thursday, Officers of the Sweetwater Police Department spotted a pickup truck in the area of West Broadway at around 11:55 p.m. The officers observed that the truck had a defective headlight and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle for the violation. The driver then proceeded to accelerate and the officers began a pursuit.

