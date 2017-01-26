First-place BHS girls shut down Lady ...

First-place BHS girls shut down Lady Mustangs

Early on, Sweetwater was able to stay with Brownwood due to a spectacular first half by Baylie Lindsey, who scored 15 points to help the Lady Mustangs take a 21-19 lead at intermission. Sweetwater increased its lead to 23-19 to start the third quarter, but then the Lady Lions took charge on their home floor and came away with a 52-36 win on Friday, which clinched them the No.

