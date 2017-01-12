Fill those seats
Sally Vlad of Sweetwater is perplexed. She received a summons in the mail in late December from Nolan County 32nd District Court to appear for jury duty earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Bar chick
|Jan 9
|Micheal
|1
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec 19
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC