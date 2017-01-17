Brunson to join Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame
Doyle Brunson, who was a high school basketball and track star at Sweetwater before later making his mark as a world-class poker player, is among a diverse class that will be inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame in Abilene later this year. Brunson, 83, currently lives in Las Vegas.
