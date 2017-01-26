Auditorium undergoes makeover with special memories
The National Landmark that is The Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium holds some unique memories. As the auditorium undergoes renovations this year, certain historical events such as Elvis Presley performing here hold special memories for some Sweetwater residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|CookPharts
|1,071
|Bar chick
|Jan 9
|Micheal
|1
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC