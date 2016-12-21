UPDATE 1-North Dakota spill sixth largest pipeline leak in 2016 - data
Dec 20 Crews have recovered about 1,805 barrels of oil from a creek in North Dakota following a Dec. 5 spill that leaked 4,200 barrels, making it the sixth-largest pipeline leak this year, according to government data. The cause of the spill is still not known, said Wendy Owen, spokeswoman for True Companies, which owns the Belle Fourche Pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Sweetwater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06)
|Dec 19
|Laci Saulmon
|1,756
|Ray Pack (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Melva and Ray Pack
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Taxpayers Revolt
|2
|im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|i dont have any help (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Reginald Murchison
|1
|My kids (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jesus Amparan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sweetwater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC