UPDATE 1-North Dakota spill sixth largest pipeline leak in 2016 - data

Dec 20 Crews have recovered about 1,805 barrels of oil from a creek in North Dakota following a Dec. 5 spill that leaked 4,200 barrels, making it the sixth-largest pipeline leak this year, according to government data. The cause of the spill is still not known, said Wendy Owen, spokeswoman for True Companies, which owns the Belle Fourche Pipeline.

