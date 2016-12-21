Three arrested on multiple felony drug offenses
A Tuesday law enforcement drug raid on a Sweetwater house and its occupants resulted in the arrests of two sisters and a Sweetwater man who was on parole from the Texas Department of Pardons and Paroles. Chief Deputy David McDonald of the Nolan County Sheriff's Office said the successful raid has made an impact on the drug problem in Sweetwater, Nolan County and the surrounding area.
