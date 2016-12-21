Faith Fitness seals the deal

Faith Fitness seals the deal

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Sweetwater Reporter

Faith Fitness cut the red ribbon and became an official business in Sweetwater Wednesday morning. Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors gathered and celebrated giving owners Nick and his wife Stacy Boil their "First Dollar" earned at the business located at 1917 East Broadway, their "First Dollar."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sweetwater Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sweetwater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Free Christmas presents for children of low inc... (Nov '06) Dec 19 Laci Saulmon 1,756
Ray Pack (Oct '09) Oct '16 Melva and Ray Pack 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Pick Cruz or Rubio and Hillary Wins (Feb '16) Feb '16 Taxpayers Revolt 2
im a God fearing man and i dont have any Christ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
i dont have any help (Dec '15) Dec '15 Reginald Murchison 1
My kids (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jesus Amparan 1
See all Sweetwater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sweetwater Forum Now

Sweetwater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sweetwater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Sweetwater, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC