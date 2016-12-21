Faith Fitness seals the deal
Faith Fitness cut the red ribbon and became an official business in Sweetwater Wednesday morning. Sweetwater and Nolan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors gathered and celebrated giving owners Nick and his wife Stacy Boil their "First Dollar" earned at the business located at 1917 East Broadway, their "First Dollar."
