Families of US POWs executed in Iraq ...

Families of US POWs executed in Iraq ask why Pentagon isn't aiding lawsuit

Wednesday Nov 23

Families of two American prisoners of war executed in Iraq and the widow of a U.S. diplomat assassinated in Jordan are asking why the Pentagon will not clear former officials to testify, even in closed sessions, in a lawsuit seeking damages from Syria over the deaths. Two retired officers have told attorneys for the families they are ready to tell a U.S. court what they witnessed on the ground in Iraq as foreign insurgents joined a U.S.-designated terrorist group, al-Qaida of Iraq , that was targeting Americans.

