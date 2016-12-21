Families of US POWs executed in Iraq ask why Pentagon isn't aiding lawsuit

Families of two American prisoners of war executed in Iraq and the widow of a U.S. diplomat assassinated in Jordan are asking why the Pentagon will not clear former officials to testify, even in closed sessions, in a lawsuit seeking damages from Syria over the deaths. Two retired officers have told attorneys for the families they are ready to tell a U.S. court what they witnessed on the ground in Iraq as foreign insurgents joined a U.S.-designated terrorist group, al-Qaida of Iraq , that was targeting Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.