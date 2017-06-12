Family of boy who became face of Flin...

Family of boy who became face of Flint water crisis moves back to Flint

Flint native Ariana Hawk moved her son Sincere Smith and four other children back to Flint after family moved to Swartz Creek last year. Hawk says her kids have to live in Flint to qualify for health care benefits offered to children exposed to lead tainted water.

