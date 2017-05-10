Two-Speed Portable Mag Drill Makes De...

Two-Speed Portable Mag Drill Makes Deep Holes in Solid Steel or Stacked Plates

Friday May 5

Ideal for drilling up to six-inch deep holes, the HMD918 portable magnetic drill from Hougen has a pressurized two-gallon coolant bottle that easily attaches to the drill arbor and provides pressurized coolant to the cutter, no matter the position of the drill. The HMD918 portable magnetic drill has a new larger housing, an ergonomic carrying handle, a spot to hold the hex wrench, reversible feed handles and a D-ring on the back of the magnet for quickly attaching the safety chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Swartz Creek, MI

