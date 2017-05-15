Pedestrian bridge over Flint River to...

Pedestrian bridge over Flint River to connect Chevy Commons to Carriage Town

Tuesday May 9 Read more: MLive.com

A planned pedestrian bridge over the Swartz Creek and Flint River will connect two parts of the statewide Iron Belle Trail as part of the Riverfront Restoration Project. This will complete 2600 linear feet of the trail that goes through Chevy Commons to the rest of the trail that travels through downtown Flint up to Bluebell Beach in Genesee County.

