Downtown Flint River landscape to change with $36.8M project
The Flint Journal reports the project is being led by Genesee County Parks and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The major pillars of the project include removing the Hamilton Dam, greening Riverbank Park and the former Chevy in the Hole site, building a walking bridge over the Swartz Creek and Flint River to connect the Iron Belle Trail and softening the riverbanks with rocks and native plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Swartz Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|NLDM
|21,025
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Railroad suicide (May '07)
|Jun '15
|jereth69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Swartz Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC