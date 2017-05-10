Downtown Flint River landscape to cha...

Downtown Flint River landscape to change with $36.8M project

4 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Flint Journal reports the project is being led by Genesee County Parks and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The major pillars of the project include removing the Hamilton Dam, greening Riverbank Park and the former Chevy in the Hole site, building a walking bridge over the Swartz Creek and Flint River to connect the Iron Belle Trail and softening the riverbanks with rocks and native plants.

Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

