Downtown Flint River landscape to change as part of $36.8M project
Major pillars of the project, designed in 2010 by Wade Trim, include removing the Hamilton Dam, greening Riverbank Park and the former Chevy in the Hole site, building a walking bridge over the Swartz Creek and Flint River to connect the statewide Iron Belle Trail and softening the banks of the river with rocks and native plants. The project is headed by Genesee County Parks and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Swartz Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Michael Moore
|Jun 10
|annoying commenter
|2
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Jun 5
|Jasmine Washington
|123
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
|Railroad suicide (May '07)
|Jun '15
|jereth69
|2
Find what you want!
Search Swartz Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC